1,033,763 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,033,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $145,326,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.89% of Tractor Supply as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $177.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.07 and a 200 day moving average of $150.19. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.