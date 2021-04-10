11,318 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after acquiring an additional 483,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,960,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,168,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,043,000 after acquiring an additional 109,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,497 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

NYSE PGR opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

