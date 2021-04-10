116,444 Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of United Natural Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,685,000 after purchasing an additional 374,025 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,726,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $23,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after buying an additional 37,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

