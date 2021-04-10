121,926 Shares in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Kymera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $24,769,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $12,958,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $620,051.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,276.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,787 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,710 in the last quarter.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

