12,444 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $421.58. 339,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,424. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.55 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.78.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

