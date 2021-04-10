1,246,979 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,246,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,947,000. Norges Bank owned 0.93% of Crown at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.61.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.38.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

