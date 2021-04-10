1,254,625 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,254,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,035,000. Norges Bank owned 1.10% of The J. M. Smucker as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,917,000 after purchasing an additional 193,380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,209,000 after acquiring an additional 133,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,112,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,805 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,202,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,036,000 after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $128.21 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $132.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average is $117.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

