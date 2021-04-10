$13.29 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will post $13.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.82 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $15.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $54.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.42 million to $57.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $57.15 million, with estimates ranging from $52.60 million to $59.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRCC. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.45 and a beta of 1.43. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.