1,318,898 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,318,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $132,457,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.91% of Genuine Parts as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after buying an additional 195,329 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,668,000 after buying an additional 183,224 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 310,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,185,000 after buying an additional 145,780 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $13,425,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Genuine Parts by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,108,000 after buying an additional 111,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $116.89 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $118.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average of $102.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -87.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

