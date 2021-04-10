144,000 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of Sonos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonos alerts:

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $535,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,134.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 76,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $1,931,664.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,134.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 621,475 shares of company stock valued at $20,982,480. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SONO opened at $41.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -166.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.