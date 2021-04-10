1,463,200 Shares in Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,463,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.47% of Anworth Mortgage Asset as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Anworth Mortgage Asset by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 518,183 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 142,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Anworth Mortgage Asset by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANH stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $295.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 72.98 and a quick ratio of 72.98.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06).

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

