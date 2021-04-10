147,500 Shares in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 147,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Douglas Emmett at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,037,000 after acquiring an additional 355,329 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,008,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,619,000 after buying an additional 27,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,860,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,302,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 506,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after buying an additional 358,391 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

DEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.