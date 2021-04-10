159,000 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 159,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of WillScot Mobile Mini as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 394,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

WSC stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.