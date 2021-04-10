$165.70 Million in Sales Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report $165.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.07 million to $168.32 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $174.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $671.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $653.24 million to $678.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $710.62 million, with estimates ranging from $657.50 million to $729.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in National Retail Properties by 109.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 171,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 208.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 301,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNN opened at $45.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

