1,674,892 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,674,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,178,000. Norges Bank owned 0.99% of Graco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 309,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Graco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

NYSE GGG opened at $73.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.81. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786 over the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

