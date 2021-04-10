$17.60 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to report $17.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.26 billion to $18.21 billion. General Electric posted sales of $20.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $79.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.33 billion to $80.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $84.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.43 billion to $87.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 70,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

