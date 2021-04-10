1,738,092 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,738,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,675,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.99% of W. P. Carey at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.