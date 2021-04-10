1,789,311 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,789,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,892,000. Norges Bank owned 0.86% of Caesars Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,738,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $106.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

