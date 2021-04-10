$183.50 Million in Sales Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to post sales of $183.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.00 million to $185.00 million. FormFactor reported sales of $160.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $735.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $730.10 million to $740.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $799.10 million, with estimates ranging from $792.00 million to $806.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FormFactor.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in FormFactor by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in FormFactor by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORM stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.42.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.