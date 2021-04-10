$191.70 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to announce sales of $191.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.23 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $206.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $824.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $795.17 million to $852.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $867.30 million, with estimates ranging from $770.88 million to $907.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

DIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CL King raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,918 shares of company stock worth $2,044,810. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,366 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $20,411,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 207,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 102,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $10,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIN opened at $93.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $93.98.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

