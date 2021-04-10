1irstcoin Price Tops $1.24 on Top Exchanges (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $43.40 million and $42,193.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.38 or 0.00129893 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,972,010 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.