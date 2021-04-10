1World Trading 18.9% Higher This Week (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One 1World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $8,883.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00053065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00081452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.45 or 0.00611681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00036677 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

