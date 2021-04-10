$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the highest is $2.26 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $8.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASY. Raymond James lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $219.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $139.41 and a 1-year high of $221.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

