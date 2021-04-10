$2.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to announce $2.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.68. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $9.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.34 to $11.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.12.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,168,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,785. The stock has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.63. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $91.49 and a 52-week high of $198.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 212,738 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

