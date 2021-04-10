$2.56 Billion in Sales Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to post $2.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $10.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $11.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $209.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of -394.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $13,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $5,853,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

