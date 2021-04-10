$2.56 Billion in Sales Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to post $2.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $10.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $11.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion.
Shares of NXPI stock opened at $209.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of -394.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.
In related news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $13,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $5,853,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
