$21.55 Million in Sales Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will report sales of $21.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.80 million and the lowest is $21.30 million. First Bank posted sales of $17.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $82.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $83.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $82.05 million, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $82.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in First Bank by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 185,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 82,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 33,262 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

FRBA stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Bank has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

