22,300 Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in M.D.C. by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDC opened at $61.44 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,083.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

