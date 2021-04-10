22,440 Shares in ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 9.97% of ProShares Ultra Utilities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:UPW opened at $61.02 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Utilities has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $63.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.16.

ProShares Ultra Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.