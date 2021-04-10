235,200 Shares in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 235,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.28% of SunCoke Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $522.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

