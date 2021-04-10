$238.58 Million in Sales Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post $238.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.00 million to $240.96 million. Okta reported sales of $182.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.25.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total transaction of $12,913,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,983.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $6,291,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,208 shares of company stock valued at $29,196,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $267,128,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 697,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,056,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Okta by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 529,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $244.26 on Friday. Okta has a 1-year low of $130.38 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

