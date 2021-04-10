24,732 Shares in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.61% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA GINN opened at $59.18 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $62.97.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.