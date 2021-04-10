28,049 Shares in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 2.80% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $903,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000.

NYSEARCA NJUL opened at $45.71 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19.

