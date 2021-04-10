$29.55 Million in Sales Expected for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will post sales of $29.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $30.50 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $26.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $115.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $116.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $116.70 million, with estimates ranging from $116.20 million to $117.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSBW shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on FS Bancorp from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $73.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

