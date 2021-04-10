2key.network (2KEY) Hits Market Cap of $5.82 Million

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. 2key.network has a total market cap of $5.82 million and $324,994.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 2key.network has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One 2key.network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00082259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.77 or 0.00619214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00038548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00031465 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2KEY is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 64,791,136 coins. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

