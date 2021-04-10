$3.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will report sales of $3.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.27 billion and the lowest is $2.90 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $12.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.26 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 173,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,708 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $605,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL opened at $67.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

