$3.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to announce sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.34 billion and the highest is $3.51 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $13.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $15.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.41.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $222.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.25 and a 200 day moving average of $205.91. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $148.27 and a 1-year high of $228.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

