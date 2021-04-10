$3.70 Million in Sales Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce sales of $3.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 million to $36.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.76 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XENE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. The company has a market cap of $630.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 350,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 202,435 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

