-$3.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce ($3.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.23). Alaska Air Group reported earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 367.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.20) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,494.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.63. 909,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

