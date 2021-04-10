$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will post $3.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.86 billion and the highest is $4.05 billion. Stryker reported sales of $3.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $17.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.88 billion to $17.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.95 billion to $18.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.74.

NYSE:SYK opened at $253.32 on Friday. Stryker has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $253.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.43. The company has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stryker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,796,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129,597 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $811,698,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

