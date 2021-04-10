$306.01 Million in Sales Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report sales of $306.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.95 million to $314.08 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $306.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRGB shares. Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of RRGB opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth about $915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth about $2,173,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth about $866,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

