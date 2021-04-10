30,733 Shares in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.16% of Global X Copper Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COPX. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,304,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,157,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1,556.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000.

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $41.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

