$37.69 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report $37.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.90 million and the highest is $51.17 million. FibroGen reported sales of $24.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $381.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.72 million to $457.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $353.10 million, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $526.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $18.57 on Friday. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $240,199.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,523.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $1,445,240. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in FibroGen by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.