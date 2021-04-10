3,709,726 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,709,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,681,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 8.0% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.67% of Vanguard Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $133.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $133.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.