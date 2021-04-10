39,889 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Kirby as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $1,555,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $34,599,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 33,277 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,571,000 after acquiring an additional 86,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $128,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,855.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $44,828.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

