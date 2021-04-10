399,000 Shares in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 399,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 2.29% of TWC Tech Holdings II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at about $905,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TWCT opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

