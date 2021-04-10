3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $1,128,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 52,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.73.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.00. 2,159,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,987. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $198.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

