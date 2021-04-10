$4.67 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report sales of $4.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.68 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $4.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $19.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.26 billion to $20.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $22.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

MAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

MAN opened at $104.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $56.66 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 16.7% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

