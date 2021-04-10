$4.71 Billion in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report $4.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.77 billion and the lowest is $4.66 billion. NextEra Energy reported sales of $4.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year sales of $20.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.33 billion to $21.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.85 billion to $23.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,102,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,453 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $152.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.28. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

