4,068,563 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,068,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,753,000. Norges Bank owned 1.00% of Arch Capital Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.30.

ACGL stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $40.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

