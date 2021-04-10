$408.47 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will report $408.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $413.51 million and the lowest is $404.55 million. WEX posted sales of $431.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.53 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

NYSE:WEX opened at $219.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX has a 12 month low of $100.53 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.15.

In other WEX news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $425,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,057 shares of company stock worth $48,368,570. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in WEX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in WEX by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of WEX by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.